Imran Khan directed protesters to enter Red Zone: Islamabad Police

PTI Chairman Imran Khan leading Azadi March towards Islamabad. -Photo PTI Instagram

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police, chief commissioner Islamabad and the interior secretary have submitted their reports to the Supreme Court today regarding the violence during the PTI’s Azadi March, holding PTI Chairman Imran Khan responsible for the disorder in the capital on May 25.

The apex court had ordered the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and other relevant authorities to submit a report to the court explaining whether the judiciary's orders were violated in the Islamabad riots on May 25.



The SC had issued the directive on the plea filed by the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) against the government’s decision to block roads to stop the PTI’s Azadi March.

A five-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sayyed Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, had announced the judgment on June 1.

The SC had directed that the IGP of Islamabad, the Chief Commissioner of ICT, the secretary of the Ministry of Interior, the Director-General of Intelligence Bureau, and the Director-General of ISI shall file reports answering, the following questions:

At what time did Mr Imran Khan make the announcement for party workers to reach D-Chowk?

When, where and how did the crowd cross the barricade to enter a hitherto closed area?

Was the crowd entering the Red Zone organised or supervised or did it move randomly?

Were there any acts of provocation or breach of assurance by the government?

Was any action or treatment meted out by the ICT police against the protesters disproportionate to the actual or perceived wrong committed by the protesters?

How many protesters managed to enter the Red Zone? Which security arrangements, if any, were relaxed by the Executive authorities? Whether any security barrier cordons were broken or breached by protesters?

Did any protester/party worker reach the G-9/ H-9 ground?

How many civilians were injured/killed/ hospitalised/arrested?

In its report submitted today, the Islamabad Police said that the protesters breached the security cordon and entered Red Zone despite the court’s order to hold a rally on H-9 ground on Imran Khan's directives.

“The PTI chairman, in a video message, instructed his party workers to reach D-Choek after which 700-800 protesters reached Red Zone.”

The police said that the law enforcement agencies made every effort to stop them but protesters managed to remove containers and barriers.

“Fawad Chaudhry, Zartaj Gul, Saifullah Niazi and Imran Ismail were provoking their supporters,” the report said.

It added that the Imran Khan and the PTI workers did not go to the H-9 ground despite clear court orders in this regard.

The report further said that at least 21 people were injured during clashes in Red Zone and the police resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse demonstrators.

“The PTI workers were armed as well,” it said adding that they entered the Red Zone in a planned manner and on the directives of their leadership.

The report has held Imran Khan responsible for the disorder at the D-Chowk, saying the barriers were removed on the orders of the Supreme Court so that the PTI protesters can reach the designated place.

The police have also attached PTI leaders’ video clips and Twitter messages along with the report.

“No force was even when they entered Red Zone,” it added.

Meanwhile, chief commissioner Islamabad and the interior secretary also submitted their reports, holding Imran Khan responsible for violence in the capital.

