Thursday June 09, 2022
National

Ahad Cheema appointed advisor to PM on establishment

Official notification for Cheema's appointment states his designation will be equal to that of a federal minister's

By Web Desk
June 09, 2022
Ahad Khan Cheema. Photo: Twitter/@VishalSehgal4U
Ahad Khan Cheema. Photo: Twitter/@VishalSehgal4U  

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Thursday appointed Ahad Khan Cheema, a former bureaucrat, as Advisor to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on the establishment.

The official notification for Cheema's appointment stated that his designation will be equal to that of a federal minister.

"In exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 93 of the Constitution of Pakistan [...] President, on the advice of Prime Minister, is pleased to appoint Ahad Khan Cheema as the Adviser to the PM on Establishment, with status of a federal minister, with immediate effect," the statement read.