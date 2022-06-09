Ahad Cheema appointed advisor to PM on establishment

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Thursday appointed Ahad Khan Cheema, a former bureaucrat, as Advisor to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on the establishment.
The official notification for Cheema's appointment stated that his designation will be equal to that of a federal minister.
"In exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 93 of the Constitution of Pakistan [...] President, on the advice of Prime Minister, is pleased to appoint Ahad Khan Cheema as the Adviser to the PM on Establishment, with status of a federal minister, with immediate effect," the statement read.
