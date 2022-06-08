Insinuations made on social media quoting Shaukat Tarin baseless propaganda: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday termed the "insinuations [...] on social media quoting the former finance minister", Shaukat Tarin, as "baseless propaganda”.
In a statement the military's media wing said that the "insinuations" have also been "duly rebutted by Mr Shaukat Tarin himself".
“Peddling malicious allegations and blatant lies against the institution and its leadership to promote vested interests is condemnable and the institution reserves the right to take legal action against those involved,” warned the ISPR.
The statement came in response to a tweet today by a journalist on social media claiming that Tarin was asked to "betray" PTI Chairman Imran Khan and help Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Hours later, Tarin categorically denied the news and clarified that he was never asked by anyone to leave Khan and join Sharif's government.
