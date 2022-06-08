Wedding functions after 10pm banned in Islamabad

— AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to conserve electricity amid the worsening power crisis in the country, the government has decided to impose a ban on wedding functions after 10pm in Islamabad, Geo News reported Wednesday, citing sources.



A day earlier, the federal cabinet had approved a comprehensive plan to gradually bring down electricity loadshedding to two hours by the end of the current month and also restored the Saturday holiday in government offices.

The ban will be implemented from today (June 8).

According to sources, the restriction is being implemented on the instructions of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Moreover, only one dish will be allowed at the wedding functions in the capital, the sources said, adding that a notification in this regard will be issued soon.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Police and city administration have been directed to strictly implement the ban, the sources said. In case of violation, strict action will be taken by the capital city administration.