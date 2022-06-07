PM Shahbaz’s Arabic Twitter handle restored after brief suspension

Prime Minister Shahabaz Sharif. Photo: Twitter/@abubakarumer/file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahabaz Sharif’s Arabic Twitter handle has been restored after a brief suspension, it emerged on Tuesday.

A day earlier, the government launched an official Twitter account of PM Shahbaz Sharif to strengthen its bond and engagement with the brotherly people of Arab countries.

The microblogging website had abruptly blocked the official Arabic Twitter handle of the premier earlier today.

However, after a brief suspension, the prime minister’s Arabic Twitter handle was restored.

Confirming the report, the PM’s focal person Abubakar Umer wrote on Twitter, “Prime Minister’s Arabic account @ShehbazAr is back online. Sorry for the inconvenience and thanks for showing your concern. You can follow for latest updates.”

Abubakar added that it happened due to a verification issue.

"Twitter needs an ID to complete its verification process. It will be provided shortly. Thanks for pointing it out," he said in response to a query.