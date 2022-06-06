Top PML-N leader suggests 4.5-day workweek, Saturday-Sunday weekend

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. -The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday suggested adopting a shortened workweek in order to save fuel and electricity amid the increasing cost of oil that has created troubles for the government in meeting the demands of the commodity.

The country is facing a massive electricity shortfall and the public anger is rising due to prolonged loadshedding and a sharp increase in the prices of petroleum products.

The senior government functionary took to Twitter today and said the country should move to a shorter workweek of four-and-a-half days with Friday afternoon, Saturday, and Sunday forming the new weekend.

He also suggested increasing daily office timings by one hour.

Asif said that this new schedule will help reduce the consumption of energy and promote a culture of austerity.

The federal government is mulling an energy conservation plan but no final decision has been taken yet.

On Sunday, Federal Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir said that complete elimination of loadshedding is not possible but its intensity will reduce in the coming weeks.

Talking to the media, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would decide about the early closure of markets.