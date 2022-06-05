Imran Khan to be arrested once protective bail ends: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that the PTI Chairman Imran Khan would be arrested once his protective bail expires.



Ahead of PTI’s second long march to Islamabad, the Peshawar High Court (PHC), on June 2, granted Imran Khan three-week transit bail against a surety bond of Rs50,000. The PTI chairman moved the PHC against his possible arrest in case he marches to Islamabad again.

Taking to Twitter, Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan has been nominated in over two dozens of cases including rioting, sedition, chaos and armed attacks at the federation.

The security officials deployed outside the Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence would arrest him on the expiry of his protective bail granted by the court, he added.

“How one can become a head of political party in a democratic society who instigates people and have complete disregard of moral and democratic values, terming his opponents traitors?” he questioned.

The minister said they welcome Imran Khan to Islamabad and the security is being provided to him as per the law.

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad

Late Saturday night, the Islamabad police said that in view of Imran Khan's expected return to Islamabad from Peshawar, security around Bani Gala has been beefed up.

“In view of the expected arrival of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala, security around Bani Gala has been strengthened and placed on high alert,” said the police.

The Islamabad police further said that the security division has deployed dedicated security in Bani Gala. Section 144 is imposed in Islamabad and any congregation is not allowed as per orders of the district magistrate.



A police spokesperson said that Imran Khan will be provided complete security as per the law, adding that reciprocal cooperation is expected from the security teams of Imran Khan as well.



Sanaullah rules out possibility of talks with Imran

Earlier in the day, contrary to the opinion of PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi about ‘political dialogues’ aimed at steering the country out of the ongoing economic crisis, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has ruled out the possibility of talks with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

A day earlier, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, in view of the economic turmoil and tense political environment in the country, advised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to start a political dialogue to put the country’s economy on the right track. In an interview with a private TV channel, Khaqan Abbasi said that PM Shehbaz Sharif should invite all political parties to build a political consensus at the earliest.

‘Story of PTI long march’s has ended’

Talking on Geo News programme Naya Pakistan, Rana Sanaullah said that the story of PTI’s long march has ended. Rejecting the possibility of dialogues, the interior minister said, “A person says every day that he does not recognise us. Should we touch his feet and request him to recognise us?”

Lashing out at the PTI chairman, the interior minister said that he wanted to create anarchy and chaos in the country. “Imran Khan will not be allowed to march towards Islamabad,” he said, adding that neither could he enter the capital city from Peshawar nor from Mianwali, this time.