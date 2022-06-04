Heatwave conditions likely during next five days: Met department

Day temperatures are likely to remain unusually high in most parts of the country. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday warned about another heatwave in the coming four to five days which will grip most parts of the country.

The day temperatures are likely to remain unusually high in most parts of the country during the next few days, the meteorological department said.

Day temperatures in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Sindh and Eastern Balochistan are expected to rise significantly above normal, it said.

The PMD noted that occasional dust storms or dust raising winds may also occur in the afternoon or evening during the period.

The heatwave is likely to be followed by a rain spell in the upper and central parts of the country, it said.

About the possible impacts of the heatwave, the Met office said dry periods and heatwave conditions in the country may cause water stress to the standing crops, vegetables and orchards.

The met office advised the general public not to venture into the direct sunlight and adopt precautions to avoid heatstroke.

All authorities concerned have been particularly advised to remain alert during the forecast period.