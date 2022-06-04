Govt committed to uplift Balochistan: PM Shahbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Photo: AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the coalition government aimed to assist Balochistan by working with the provincial government and local elders to chart the way forward.



In a series of tweets today after a visit to the province, PM Shahbaz said that the development of Pakistan is linked with the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

He maintained during the visit to Gwadar, he witnessed how the PTI government miserably failed the people of the area.

He said despite wasting billions of rupees and precious time, the Imran Khan government could not complete any project for the resolution of water and electricity issues for the locals who gave great sacrifices for Gwadar port.

The prime minister said the same holds true for the Gwadar seaport and the construction of the Gwadar airport.

He said no dredging was carried out at the seaport and thus no large cargo ship can be anchored.

PM Shahbaz said he has ordered quick completion of Gwadar university, airport and installation of a desalination plant for clean drinking water.

PM visits Gwadar

A day earlier, PM Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated the Eastbay Expressway project and performed the ground-breaking of seven more development projects in the coastal town.

The prime minister, who unveiled the plaques of the projects, expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work.

He broke ground for the Gwadar Seawater Desalination Plant by China Aid, Jingtal Gwadar Private Limited, Hangmei Lubricant Plant, Hangeng Agricultural Industrial Park, Gwadar Expo Centre and Gwadar Fertilizer Plant, besides distribution of 3,000 solar panels.

He also took an overview of the development projects, including the under-construction Gwadar Airport, which was being built under a Chinese grant and faced delays in completion.

Shehbaz Sharif also announced that in the first phase, the federal government would provide 2,000 boat engines to the fishermen through balloting.

The prime minister said the federal government would enrol another 500,000 poor people as beneficiaries of the BISP, with 100% cover to the poor people of Gwadar.