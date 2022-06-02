Finance Minister Miftah Ismail addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan on June 2. — Screengrab/ PTV News Live

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Thursday announced the federal government's decision to increase the price of petrol to Rs209.86.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the finance minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved hiking the rates of petrol, diesel, and light diesel by Rs30 per litre. However, the price of kerosene oil has increased by Rs26.38 per litre.



"...kerosine oil is the only commodity which is not leading to losses for the government. However, we are facing losses of Rs8 on light diesel, Rs9 on petrol, and Rs23 on high-speed diesel," said Ismail.

New price (per litre):

Petrol — Rs209.86

Diesel — Rs204.15

Light diesel — 178.31

Kerosene oil — Rs181.94

He acknowledged that the lower-income segment of society would be affected the most as a result of the petrol price hike, but noted that the rate of oil has also sky-rocketed in the international market.



In response to a question, the finance minister said he was hopeful of reaching an agreement with the IMF in June, but noted that there were some reforms that the government still had to do.

"The IMF wants to see our budget, so the reforms that we want to introduce will be introduced before the budget. However, we are speaking to the IMF on a daily basis," he said.

Ismail said the price hike was inevitable as he had to strike a deal with the international money lender as ex-finance minister Shaukat Tarin had "tied the government's hands" due to the agreements he made with the IMF during his tenure.

In a bid to ease the effect of inflation on the masses, the finance minister said the government would try its best to keep the price of sugar fixed at Rs70 per kg and wheat at Rs40 per kg at the utility stores.



Ismail said the government was giving subsides of Rs100 on cooking oil and Rs15 on rice and pulses at the utility stores across the country.

"The subsidies on cooking oil and ghee will continue for some time, but we will try to ensure — in line with PM Shehaz Sharif's directions — to keep the rates of sugar and wheat fixed."

On today's hike in electricity prices, the finance minister said he has "not seen" the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority's (NEPRA) report as of yet, but assured that the increase would not reflect on June's bills.

NEPRA has raised the basic power tariff by Rs7.9078/kWh for the next fiscal year 2022-23, increasing the burden of inflation on the people of Pakistan.

Currently, the basic power tariff is Rs16.91 per unit, and with an increase of Rs7.9078 per unit, it will be more than Rs24 per unit.

More to follow.