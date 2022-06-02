Maryam Nawaz blasts Imran Khan for his remarks about division of Pakistan

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Berating Imran Khan over his remarks about the division of Pakistan, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday asked who introduced him to the ideology entailing splitting the country into "three parts."

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, Maryam asked: "Whose ideology is influencing you? Did this idea come from Zac Goldsmith or Israel?"

Reacting to Imran's statement, Maryam said that the entire nation has taken notice of his statement and is angered by it.

She further said that "Imran has lost sanity after losing power but the truth is that power never belonged to him."

She said that the mandate Imran Khan is grieving over was "false" and one that he "snatched from the public."

"I have never seen a person becoming restless for power to this extent," she added.

The politician appealed to the government to "form a medical board comprising psychologists and mental health experts to examine Imran's mental state."

Maryam went on to say that the PTI chairman failed within 30 days of assuming the office of prime minister and was further exposed within 30 days after being ousted.

She asked under what right did Imran Khan talk about Pakistan's atomic programme. "Does he have any role in making Pakistan an atomic power?"

Decrying her father Nawaz Sharif's removal from the office of prime minister three times, Maryam said that the PML-N supremo was ousted on the basis of an expired Iqama (resident permit).

"[Politicians] have borne exiles and life sentences for Pakistan. [Zulfiqar Ali] Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto were martyred but the voice of Pakistan Khappay [we want Pakistan] was heard," she said.

'Pakistan to break into three parts'

A day earlier, Imran Khan warned that if the establishment does not "take the right decision," Pakistan would break into "three parts".

In an interview with a private television channel, the ousted prime minister said the country is on the brink of "suicide" and if "right decisions" are not taken, as it might move towards default.

"The actual problem here is of Pakistan and the establishment. If the establishment does not take the right decision, then I will give it to you in writing that they will be destroyed, and the armed forces will be the first ones to be destroyed," he said.