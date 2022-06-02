'Don't dare talk about Pakistan's division': PM Shahbaz warns Imran Khan

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif (L) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan (R). Photo: AFP/Twitter/File

ANKARA: Giving a strong reaction to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s recent interview in which he had warned that Pakistan would be broken into “three parts” if the establishment did not "take the right decisions", Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif cautioned him against “crossing limits”.



In an interview with a private television channel on Wednesday, the ousted prime minister said the country was on the brink of "self-destruction” if "right decisions" were not taken, as it might move towards default.

“If the establishment does not take the right decision, then I can give it to you in writing that they will be destroyed, and the armed forces will be the first ones to be devastated," he said.

Imran warned that once the country’s economy was destroyed, it would default, and the international world would ask Pakistan to move towards denuclearisation — as was done to Ukraine in the 1990s.

‘Imran Niazi is making naked threats’

Taking to his Twitter handle, PM Shahbaz Sharif said that while he was inking agreements in Turkey, Imran Khan is making “naked threats” against Pakistan.

Responding to his recent interview, the prime minister said: “If at all any proof was needed that Niazi is unfit for public office, his latest interview suffices.”

He warned Imran Khan, “Do your politics but don't dare to cross limits [and] talk about division of Pakistan.”

Neutrals said there is no conspiracy: Imran Khan

In the interview, Imran said he had informed the “neutrals” about the situation of the economy, which would have collapsed if this conspiracy had succeeded. “But we had been told that they (establishment) were neutrals and there was no conspiracy,” he added.

"Indian think tanks abroad are mulling to separate Balochistan, they have plans, this is why I am putting pressure," the ousted premier said, without mentioning who he is pressurising. Moving on, the ex-premier claimed that the coalition government would please the United States "in all ways", as PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari always worked to make the nexus of America, India, and Israel "happy".

He added that Nawaz Sharif and his sons and relatives were living a luxurious life in London. Imran said that the incumbent government was obedient servants of the USA. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said they could not buy oil from Russia, which could lead the country to witness inflation, he said.

"Their plan is not to strengthen Pakistan [...] when I was ousted, there were celebrations in India like Shehbaz Sharif was an Indian [who came to power]," he said. The ex-premier claimed India did not like him in power as he (Imran) wanted an independent foreign policy. "So when you want an independent foreign policy, you have to say no sometimes."

He reiterated his demand to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial for a probe into the alleged threat letter that his government received from the United States — which he claims mentioned ousting his party from power.