Imran Khan awaits SC's ruling on PTI's plea for next march

PTT Chairman Imran Khan addressing social media workers in Peshawar on June 1, 2022. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

PESHAWAR: On the last day of his six-day ultimatum, PTI Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday said the party would announce its next march after the Supreme Court's ruling on the plea seeking clarity on whether the party can hold public gatherings or not.



"The party wants protection from the court and its case is pending," the former prime minister said addressing social media workers in Peshawar.



"I ask the Supreme Court if we have the fundamental right to protest," said Khan.

Khan said that he will announce a new date for the long march after the apex court's verdict.

It is worth mentioning that Imran Khan had abruptly announced the end of his ‘Azadi March’ on March 26 and had given the PML-N government a six-day ultimatum to announce a date for a general election. He had later said he called the march off due to fear of bloodshed.

"Our planning was not right for the first march but this time the party will come prepared."

Regarding the May 25's Azadi March, the PTI chairman said: "The media coverage of the whole march was carried out under difficult circumstances and people were shelled brutally," adding that "shells that are thrown at the terrorists were thrown at the protesters."

He said that the country is going through a crucial time. "I am fighting this war for the future generations. If we fail, your children will have to fight this war."

PTI files plea in SC for another long march

The PTI has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking permission for a second long march to Islamabad.

The petition, filed by PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar, named the interior ministry, Islamabad inspector-general and others as respondents.

The petition filed in court today argued that the court should order that PTI be allowed to hold peaceful protests and gatherings in Islamabad and that no obstacles should be put in the way of PTI protests in any city.



It said the court should order that no PTI worker or leader should be arrested or tortured, intimidating tactics against PTI and raids on houses should not be carried out and the movement of people shouldn’t be stopped.

The petition seeks that the court order that no force be used against the participants in the protest and sit-in.