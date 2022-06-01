PM Shahbaz Sharif meets Turkish FM, stresses need for close coordination on all issues

ANKARA: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday underscored the need for continued and close coordination between Pakistan and Turkey on regional and international matters.
PM Shahbaz expressed these views in a meeting with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Ankara.
During the meeting, the prime minister noted that the bilateral relations were exceptionally warm as the people of the two countries shared special bonds that dated back centuries.
He deeply lauded the personal contribution of the Turkish foreign minister in advancing bilateral relations and for playing an important role in strengthening existing institutional mechanisms of cooperation between the two countries.
He particularly underscored the importance of increasing bilateral trade volume to US$5 billion over the next three years.
PM Shahbaz also underlined the resolve to fully facilitate Turkish companies in Pakistan and invited them to invest in diverse sectors including food processing, agriculture, automotives, information technology, hydel, solar, and wind energy.
Noting the steadfast support of the two countries for each other on issues of core interest, the Prime Minister thanked the Turkish Foreign Minister for Turkey’s principled policy on Jammu and Kashmir.
He added that the people of Pakistan and Kashmir deeply appreciated Turkey’s support for this just cause.
PM Shahbaz also stressed the importance of addressing the dire humanitarian situation, the release of Afghan assets to help stabilize the economy, and continued efforts for sustainable peace and stability in the country.
