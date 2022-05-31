Karachi board revises schedule for intermediate examination

Photo: Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: In view of the by-elections in Karachi’s NA-240 constituency scheduled to be held on June 16, the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Tuesday issued a revised schedule for the intermediate examinations.

As per the new schedule, the exams will start on June 18 and will conclude on July 6. Earlier, the examinations were scheduled to start from June 15.







