PML-N’s Baligh Ur Rehman appointed Punjab governor, finally

Justice Qazi Faez Isa calls for a “transparent process” in appointment of judges
Imran Khan says he wants clarity and protection from Supreme Court on his march to Islamabad
Justice Baqar was elevated from SHC to Supreme Court and retired as a judge on April 4, 2022
PM Shahbaz says the historic day was a clear declaration of "no compromise" over the country’s sovereignty and defence
Lawyer Amjad Pervaiz says PM Shahbaz has nothing to do with bank accounts opened or closed in the past decade
PM Shehbaz Sharif says that taking charge of premier at this critical juncture was not easy