 
close
Monday May 30, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

PML-N’s Baligh Ur Rehman appointed Punjab governor, finally

PM Shahbaz Sharif had sent an advice to the president seeking the appointment of Baligh Ur Rehman as governor

By Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai
May 30, 2022
PML-N leader Baligh Ur Rehman
PML-N leader Baligh Ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi Monday appointed PML-N’s Baligh Ur Rehman as Punjab governor after weeks of uncertainty over the matter and a power tussle between the President House and the PM Office.

More to follow...