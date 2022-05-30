SC’s interpretation of Article 63-A does not apply on CM Punjab’s election, Hamza tells LHC

Lahore High Court. — LHC website

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Monday told the Lahore High Court (LHC) that the Supreme Court’s interpretation of Article 63-A does not apply to his election as the province's chief minister.

In his 16-page written reply submitted in response to the petitions challenging the PML-N leader's election as Punjab’s chief minister, Hamza Shahbaz said, “Election for the post of Punjab chief minister was held in light with the high court’s orders and as per the law and the Constitution.”

The Punjab CM election was held before the SC’s interpretation of Article 63-A, hence, the top court’s judgement will not be applied retrospectively, argued Hamza.

Hamza Shahbaz is performing his responsibilities assigned by the law as a CM, read the document.

He pleaded with the court to dismiss the petitions challenging the chief minister’s elections and impose fines on the petitioners.

The chief minister maintained that the former Punjab governor’s investigations into the CM’s elections were “illegal”. The Punjab Assembly secretary had also no authority to conduct a probe in the election.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC on May 25 had fined Hamza Shahbaz and the Punjab government Rs100,000 each for not submitting their responses on the petitions.

Adhering to court orders, Hamza Shahbaz submitted his reply and Rs100,000 as a fine.

At the outset of today’s hearing, the advocate general apprised the court that the Punjab government has submitted the reply in the case.

The Punjab government’s counsel pleaded with the court not to make the fine a part of the record as it is a matter of the officers’ job. At this, the court approved his request.