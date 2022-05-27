Imran Khan rejects reports of ‘deal’ with establishment behind abrupt end of Azadi March

PTI Chairman Imran Khan (centre) addressing a press conference in Peshawar, on May 27, 2022. — YouTube/Geo News

PESHAWAR: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Friday attempted to dispel the perception that the Azadi March was ended after a deal with the establishment, saying he did so to avert bloodshed.

The PTI chairman was addressing the media in Peshawar flanked by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and PTI leader Atif Khan a day after the violent long march came to an abrupt end.

In a surprise move on Thursday morning, Imran Khan gave a six-day ultimatum to the government to announce the election date, warning to return with three million people.

“I had observed the anger among the people against the police after what they did to stop the march and there was a fear that if we continue to march as announced, the country would plunge into chaos and anarchy.”

He said that he did so to “avert bloodshed” and “no deal was reached with the establishment” amid reports that the party had some sort of understanding with the powerful quarters.

The PTI chairman slammed the government for a “brutal” crackdown against the protesters, saying Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah installed police officers of his choice to crack down on the PTI workers.





More to follow...