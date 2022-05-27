PTI Azadi March: Case filed against GB CM Khalid Khurshid

GB CM Khalid Khurshid leads a caravan during PTI's Azadi March. Picture Khalid Khurshid Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister has been booked for rioting and disturbing public order in the federal capital during the PTI Azadi March, it emerged Friday.

According to details, GB CM Khalid Khurshid, along with his security chief and 50 police personnel, was booked in a case for allegedly shelling and opening fire on a police on the motorway.

A copy of FIR.

The first information report (FIR) was filed at the Saddar Hassan Abdal Police Station against CM Khurshid, a PTI loyalist, who led a convoy for the PTI long march from Gilgit-Baltistan.

The case has been filed under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), Section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), Section 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), Section 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), Section 324 (attempt to commit qatl-i-amd) and Section 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

As per the FIR, CM Khurshid and his security team shouted slogans against the government and administration and kept firing on police personnel.

Cases filed against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders

The Islamabad Police on Thursday registered a case against senior 150 people including PTI Chairman Imran Khan and others, for the riots that took place in Islamabad during the long march a day prior.

Apart from Khan, police also registered cases against PTI leaders Asad Umar, Imran Ismail, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Ali Nawaz Awan.

The police registered two separate cases at the Kohsar Police Station for "rioting and arson".

KP CM on the radar

Meanwhile, the federal government has decided to take against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for participating in the Azadi March.

While speaking to Geo News on Thursday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the decision has been taken to take legal action against Mahmood Khan as well.

“KP CM's participation in (Azadi March) with armed police is an attack on the federation,” said the interior minister.

“Federal government employees deputed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa abetted PTI’s fitna march. It has been decided to take action against federal government police officers and deputed appointed in KP,” said Sanaullah, adding that "the officers used their posts against the law."