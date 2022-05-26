Imran Khan, other PTI leaders booked for Islamabad riots

Ousted prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan (top left), ex-federal minister for planning Asad Umar (bottom left), former governor Sindh Imran Ismail (top right), ex-minister for Kashmir and GB affairs (bottom right), and a view of the stones thrown by PTI workers at police at Islamabad Highway during their protest in Islamabad. — AFP/NA/APP/Online

ISLAMABAD: Two separate cases have been registered by the Islamabad Police against senior PTI leaders, including its chief Imran Khan, for arson and rioting that took place during the party's "Azadi March" in the federal capital on Wednesday.

Apart from Khan, police also registered cases against PTI leaders Asad Umar, Imran Ismail, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Ali Nawaz Awan.



The first FIR was registered at the complaint of a sub-inspector (SI) named Asif Raza, while the second one was filed on behalf of SI Ghulam Sarwar.



The cases have been registered against 150 people out of which 39 have been arrested. The cases also mention the burning of the metro bus stations at Islamabad's Jinnah Avenue, damaging a government vehicle at the Express Chowk, and breaking the glass windows of Geo News and Jang office.

Federal govt to take legal action against KP CM: interior minister

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, told Geo News, that the federal government has decided to take legal action against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

“KP CM participation in (Azadi March) with armed police is an attack on the federation,” said the security czar of the country. He added that his department has contacted the Law Ministry for its opinion on launching action against the KP CM.

“Federal government employees deputed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa abetted PTI’s fitna march. It has been decided to take action against federal government police officers and deputed appointed in KP,” said Sanaullah. He added that these officers used their posts against the law

Riots break out in Islamabad, other cities

On Wednesday, the law and order situation in the federal capital turned chaotic after Khan and his convoy entered the city and started marching towards the D-Chowk despite the Supreme Court's order to hold a jalsa at a ground between H9 and G9 areas of Islamabad.

But as PTI protesters continued to engage in violent clashes with the police and other law enforcement agencies and continued moving towards the D-Chowk defying the court's prohibition, the government decided to summon the army to control the situation and protect the government's offices located in the Red Zone.

The army was called in to control the situation under article 245 of the Constitution.

Riots were not only confined to Islamabad but also anarchy and chaos also spread in other cities of the country, including Karachi and Quetta, where protesters staged sit-ins. In Karachi, angry demonstrators set a police van ablaze at the Numaish Chowrangi, while several policemen, including a superintendent of police (SP), were injured as the protesters pelted stones at them. The police started aerial firing in a bid to disperse the protesters. But contrary to that, the number of people joining in the protest continued to increase.

Apart from that, violent scenes were also witnessed near the Khudadad Colony and Noorani Chowrangi of the metropolis. During the protests, Asif Hasan — a foreign news agency photographer — and Geo News cameraman Nasir Ali were also injured.