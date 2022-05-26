NA will decide date of next elections, PM Shahbaz Sharif responds to Imran Khan's ultimatum

Prime Minister Shahbz Sharif addresses a session of the National Assembly. Photo: Geo News/screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the demands of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the National Assembly will decide a date for the next general elections in the country.



The prime minister made the remarks while addressing the National Assembly, convened by President Arif Alvi to deliberate over the current economic situation of the country.

Slamming Imran Khan for violating the apex court's orders during the 'Azadi March', PM Shahbaz Sharif asked if there is any room for "fitna, fasad and anarchy" in the country.

He ruled out the notion of receiving "dictation" from PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Although the prime minister said he "refuses to be dictated" during his hard-hitting speech in NA, he did not rule out holding talks with the PTI after the party's long march and rallies across the country — ones that led to chaos and compelled the government to summon the army in Islamabad.

Addressing the lower house hours after the PTI chairman issued a six-day ultimatum to announce a date for the elections, PM Shehbaz asked the NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf whether "any party or mob should be given the right to rebel against the Constitution of Pakistan with stones and sticks in their hands".

He said that when the incumbent govt took office, it had two targets at hand: holding free and fair elections and reviving the drowning economy of Pakistan.