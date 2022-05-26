Video: What advice did Qasim Suri give to Imran Khan during Azadi March speech?

ISLAMABAD: A video clip showing former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri whispering in PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s ear during his speech to the participants of the Azadi March in Islamabad is doing the rounds on the internet.



In the footage, Qasim Suri can be heard advising Imran Khan to give an “Islamic touch” to his speech.

After receiving the advice, PTI Chairman Imran Khan paused for a few seconds and said, “I am a [true] Ashiq-e-Rasool (SAWW). I am a follower of Nabi (SAWW)."



Imran Khan gives six-day ultimatum

Earlier today, PTI Chairman Imran Khan abruptly ended the long march while giving a six-day ultimatum to the PML-N government to dissolve the assemblies and announce an election date.

The PTI chairman left for Bani Gala after addressing the participants of the ‘Azadi March’ at Jinnah Avenue, leaving behind his supporters who marched for hours in anticipation of a major public gathering and sit-in.

The PTI marchers, who were in D-Chowk most of Wednesday night, had by this time entered Islamabad’s prohibited Red Zone, which is home to several sensitive buildings, including Supreme Court and PM House.

In his speech at Jinnah Avenue, Imran Khan said he had reached Islamabad after 30 hours of travelling from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



“The government tried every method to crush our Azadi March. They used teargas on peaceful protests, our homes were raided and our privacy was violated. However, I have seen the nation free itself of [the] fear of slavery,” he said.

Imran Khan said three PTI workers lost their lives in Karachi, while two workers were thrown off Ravi Bridge and thousands others were arrested.

“My message for the imported government is to dissolve assemblies and announce elections, otherwise I will come back again to Islamabad after six days,” he added.

