Azadi March: Govt to comply with court’s orders, says Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference. — Geo News/Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the PTI’s Azadi March towards Islamabad, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that the government will comply with the court’s orders.

Addressing a press conference, Rana Sanaullah said: “[The government] will follow the court’s order given to uphold the supremacy of the constitution [in the country].

In line with the SC direction, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has formed a team for the negotiation with the PTI, the interior minister added.

He said the PTI has formed a four-member negotiation team headed by Babar Awan. The interior minister said that the government did not stop PTI from holding a public gathering in the capital but it would not be allowed to violate the rights of the others. The interior minister said they have allowed the PTI to hold their public gathering on the land designated for “Tablighi Jamaat” gatherings.

Criticising the PTI, the minister said that they had reached Islamabad in 2014 by taking the shelter of the court.

Responding to a question about the police action, Sanaullah said that around 1,700 people have been arrested in 4,414 raids across the country. However, around 250 people have been released after they submitted their affidavits.

“Around 250 people took to the streets on the call of Imran Khan,” said the minister.

He thanked the people of Punjab for not taking part in the “fasad” and urged the masses not to contribute their share in the loss of the nation and the country by joining the “Imrani fitna”

Criticising the KP government, the interior minister said Imran Khan is travelling with official protocol to invade the capital. They were equipped with the machinery of the provincial agriculture department and weapons.

He said Imran Khan is heading towards Islamabad accompanied by 5,000 to 7,000 supporters and added it is an unconstitutional action and they will have to face its consequences.