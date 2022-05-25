PTI Azadi March: Islamabad Police issues traffic plan for people’s convenience

Islamabad police issue traffic plan amid PTI's long march. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The police on Wednesday issued a traffic plan for the convenience of the general public amid PTI’s long march towards the federal capital.

According to the details, entry and exit points to the Red Zone have been closed at ‘Ayub chowk’, ‘NADRA chowk’, ‘Express chowk’, and ‘Serena chowk’. Those who wish to enter or exit the Red Zone can only use Margalla road.

The authorities have set up tight security measures across Islamabad’s sensitive points. The law enforcement agencies will also conduct security checks on the people travelling to or from the federal capital.

Ataturk Avenue has been closed from Nazimud Deen T-Cross to Geo Chowk, the police said, advising the commuters to use 7th Avenue to reach their destinations.

Nazimud Deen Road has been closed from Zoom petrol pump to Ataturk Avenue and the Jinnah Avenue has been blocked from China Chowk to Express Chowk, the commuters are advised to use Margallah Road as an alternative route.

Murree Road is blocked for both sides of traffic towards Faizabad from Rawalpindi, read a statement issued by the ITP. It said the commuters can use Islamabad Expressway as an alternative route.

Islamabad Expressway has been closed for incoming traffic to Islamabad at the Gulburg Green Bridge and the commuters are advised to use Rawalpindi-Peshawar road to reach their destination.