KARACHI: Veteran journalist and Senior Editor The News Talat Aslam passes away on Wednesday. He was 67.
Talat Aslam had worked with several leading newspapers and magazines as an editor in his long journalistic career.
Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, in her condolence message, said that it feels like her heart will burst with grief upon hearing that veteran journalist Talat Aslam just passed away.
"He was the kindest, funniest, wittiest, warmest soul in the whole world. His life was never easy, but he always bore all with a smile. May u be smiling now Tito."
Senior anchorperson Hamid Mir expressed condolences to the family and friends.
"Sad news. May Allah rest the soul of Talat Aslam in peace," he tweeted.
More to follow...
Imran Khan condemns "brutal crackdown"; Hammad Azhar, Babar Awan's houses raided; dozens arrested
"There is anger in Pakistan and unfortunately because of this becoming public there is anti-Americanism," he said
"Women, children, ex-servicemen, doctors, and bureaucrats will be part of our march," he says
Former leader of the house in the Senate, Aitzaz Ahsan, describes CJP as a “polite and understated” judge
Out of 25 MPAs who have been de-notified, four belong to the Asad Khokhar group, five from Aleem Khan while 16 are...
Final decision about two weekly offs will be taken when federal cabinet meets tomorrow, say sources