KARACHI: Veteran journalist and Senior Editor The News Talat Aslam passes away on Wednesday. He was 67.

Talat Aslam had worked with several leading newspapers and magazines as an editor in his long journalistic career.

Condolences pour in

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, in her condolence message, said that it feels like her heart will burst with grief upon hearing that veteran journalist Talat Aslam just passed away.

"He was the kindest, funniest, wittiest, warmest soul in the whole world. His life was never easy, but he always bore all with a smile. May u be smiling now Tito."



Senior anchorperson Hamid Mir expressed condolences to the family and friends.

"Sad news. May Allah rest the soul of Talat Aslam in peace," he tweeted.

