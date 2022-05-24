‘Entire nation looking towards neutrals’: Imran Khan

PTI Chairman is addressing a press conference. Photo: Geo News/screengrab

PESHAWAR: Reacting to the ongoing crackdown against the PTI’s workers and ban on the Azadi March, the party’s chairman and former prime, while addressing the "neutrals", said the entire nation is looking towards them.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, Imran Khan said, “Neutrals! the entire nation looking towards you. A judgment will be passed on you.”

"You will also be responsible if the country goes towards destruction," he added.



He announced to carry on with the party's 'Azadi March' despite the government's decision to stop the long march. Khan said he will lead the biggest procession in Pakistan’s history tomorrow.

Turning his guns towards the PMLN-led government, Imran Khan said he has been seeing the Sharif family adopting the same tactics as military dictators since 1985.

“They tend to remember democracy as soon as they leave power,” he said, asking how many times these parties have taken to the streets against the government in the 3.5 years the PTI was in power.

He questioned if the PTI government had tried to stop them the way they [the PML-N government] did last night.

“They entered the houses of people and didn’t care for the privacy of women,” he said.

He condemned that the police entered the house of a retired army major, while referring to a video that surfaced on social media in which a girl is in tears and saying that the cops harassed her.

Imran Khan vows to reach Islamabad

The PTI chairman asked the people to break the chains of fear, while giving an example of how Afghans fought foreign powers. He said that the government cannot put a sea of people who are willing to come out in his support in jail.

He asked the bureaucracy of Punjab how they could follow the orders of Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz, saying he [Hamza] said doesn’t have a majority vote.

He warned the authorities of action against every unlawful order they follow.

"I have a message for the neutrals, judges and lawyers: it is a decisive time. I ask the judiciary and neutrals what kind of a government do they want," Imran said.

He asked what kind of treason was being committed in Pakistan that PTI's MNAs have been arrested.

‘Coalition govt ruined economy’

Speaking about the economic condition of Pakistan, Imran said that the PTI clearly said that the situation is worse but the incumbent government ruined the economy in just 1.5 months. He said that there is only one solution to all the problems, which is immediate elections.

Imran said that he fears that Pakistan would witness the same fate as Sri Lanka.