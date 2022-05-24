 
close
Tuesday May 24, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Sindh announces summer vacation in schools

Summer vacation in all educational institutions in Sindh will be observed from June 1 to July 31

By Rana Javaid
May 24, 2022
File photo
File photo

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department has announced the summer vacation schedule for schools, Geo News reported Tuesday.

According to the notification,  summer vacation in all public and private educational institutions in Sindh  will be observed from June 1 to July 31