Sindh announces summer vacation in schools

“I will keep silence over the matter,” says Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Miftah Ismail says the SBP may have to increase the policy rate today
LHC had given 10pm deadline to IG Punjab, Lahore CCPO to ensure safe recovery of girl
PM Shehbaz says "strengthening of democracy was the only way for Pakistan to progress"
Maryam says whenever Pakistan moved towards progress, Khan and his "mob" would launch an attack on the country
Imran Khan announced date of his long march after chairing a meeting of PTI's core committee