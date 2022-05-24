Govt decides to stop PTI Azadi March

The federal government has decided to stop the PTI's Azadi March. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to stop the PTI from holding a long march in Islamabad to ensure the safety and security of the masses.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the political committee chaired by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif during which the latest situation was reviewed amid PTI's protest call.

The huddle was summoned after the police crackdown against the PTI leadership in Lahore and Karachi during which a police constable also lost his life.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah briefed the meeting about the steps taken to maintain the law and order. Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Azam Nazeer Tarrar, Khurram Dastagir, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Riaz Pirzada also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shahbaz Sharif said such tactics [Azadi March] are tantamount to damaging the economy and would affect the daily wagers as well.

During the meeting, the government decided that no compromise will be made on the state's writ and that every illegal activity will be stopped.

It was agreed that action will be taken against those who disturb law and order while all routes will be kept open for the public.

“The law will take its own course against any kind of violence or provocation and the Supreme Court's order regarding the sit-in will be implemented,” according to the details of the meeting.



More to follow...