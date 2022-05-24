PTI Azadi March: Tahirul Qadri distances himself from Imran Khan's protest call

Tahirul Qadri addresses supporters flanked by PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Islamabad, September 2, 2014. — The News/file

KARACHI: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri Tuesday distanced himself from the PTI's Azadi March, saying the former ally did not do anything for the victims of the Model Town tragedy.



According to a statement issued today, the PAT chief regretted that the PTI was in government for the last three and a half years but it pay no heed to the grievances of the victims.

He further said that the PTI’s response to the tragedy was so cold as if nothing had happened.

“We cannot fight their war, the workers should remain silent.”

Dr Qadri said that PAT’s workers will not be part of anyone's protest.

The PAT’s announcement came after Imran Khan’s long march call in Islamabad on May 25 to seek an election date and dissolution of the National Assembly.

Both the parties jointly staged a 126-day sit-in in Islamabad in 2014 during the PML-N government at D-Chowk in front of the Parliament House.

The PAT was seeking justice in the Model Town incident while the PTI had demanded a probe in the 2013 election.