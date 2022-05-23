PTI Azadi March: Govt decides to seal Islamabad’s Red Zone

The government has decides to seal Islamabad’s Red Zone ahead of PTI's “Haqiqi Azadi March”. Photo: AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to avoid any untoward incident due to the PTI’s Azadi March on May 25, the PML-N-led collation government has decided to seal Islamabad’s Red Zone by tonight, said well-placed sources Monday.

The sources privy to the matter said that the Red Zone will be completely sealed tonight, except Margalla Road.

“All the roads leading to Red Zone will be sealed tonight, except Margalla Road,” said the sources, privy to the government's strategy to deal with the protest.

They said that shipping containers would be placed at the entry and exit points of the capital's Red Zone.

It is pertinent to mention here that the D-Chowk in Islamabad had already been sealed by placing containers.

Imran warns against creating hurdles

While announcing the Azadi March on Sunday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan asked the party workers and other members of the society to reach the capital city for achieving 'real freedom' for the country.

He demanded the dissolution of the National Assembly and the announcement of the date for fresh 'fair and free' elections in the country.

The PTI chief also warned against creating hurdles for the protesters.