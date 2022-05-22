Time to stand up against Imran Khan, his mob's hostility towards Pakistan: Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz speaking during a press conference. — AFP/File

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday reacted to PTI Chairman Imran Khan's announcement of a long march to Islamabad on May 25 and said that it was time for the nation to stand up against "Khan and his mob's hostility towards Pakistan."



Taking to Twitter, the senior PML-N leader wrote that "whenever Pakistan moved towards progress, Khan and his mob would launch an attack on the country."

"Decisions related to the destiny of 220 million people cannot be left in the hands of gangs and those who commit sedition," she wrote.



Imran Khan announces long march to Islamabad on May 25

Earlier today, the PTI chairman had announced that his "Azadi March" — the much-awaited long march — will arrive in Islamabad on May 25 and asked his workers to meet him at 3pm at the federal capital's Srinagar Highway.



Khan made the announcement while holding a press conference in Peshawar after concluding a meeting of the PTI's core committee. The former prime minister was flanked by several party leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Mahmood Khan.

Later, taking to Twitter, he told his followers that he wants the "entire nation to come to Islamabad" adding that he would be leading the long march from Peshawar.

During the presser, Khan demanded a date for a fresh election as well as the dissolution of assemblies. He also sent a message to the country's military and asked it to adhere to its promise of "neutrality."

He said that people from all walks of life should be joining his long march, especially women, and added that he will remain in Islamabad for as long as it will be required.

"We are ready to sacrifice our lives but will never accept these thieves ruling the country," he said. "We need a date for the fresh elections and a dissolution of the assemblies."

The former prime minister said that the PTI had always been a peaceful party and had "never instigated violence or chaos."

"This isn't politics, but this is jihad (holy war). If they [the government] tried to stop the long march, that would be illegal and we will take action against it if that happens."