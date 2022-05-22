PTI Chairman Imran Khan announces long march, says will arrive in Islamabad on May 25

PESHAWAR: PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced on Sunday that his "Azadi March", his much awaited long march, will arrive in Islamabad on May 25 and asked his workers to meet him at 3pm at the federal capital's Srinagar Highway.
Khan made the announcement while holding a press conference in Peshawar after concluding a meeting of the PTI's core committee.
The former prime minister was flanked by several PTI leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Mahmood Khan.
At the beginning of the press briefing, Khan praised the progress his government made during its tenure and criticised the incumbent setup for pushing the country towards bankruptcy.
He then reiterated that despite his efforts, a United States-backed conspiracy, "hatched in connivance with the previous Opposition", ended up becoming successful in removing him.
Details to follow....
