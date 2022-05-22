FM Bilawal, Chinese counterpart discuss bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (L) meets his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (R). Photo: Radio Pakistan

BEIJING: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Guangzhou.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations and other issues were discussed, Radio Pakistan reported.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, during a press briefing in Beijing, said China hopes to use Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visit as an opportunity to carry on with the traditional friendship with Pakistan, consolidate strategic mutual trust, and further deepen the all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership.

Bilawal lands in China on maiden visit

A day earlier, FM Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari landed in China on his maiden visit to the country, with an aim to strengthen bilateral and economic ties.

The foreign minister’s two-day trip — May 21-22 — is his first bilateral visit abroad since assuming office last month. Bilawal is in China at the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the Foreign Office had said in a statement.

“Landed in Guangzhou on my first bilateral visit. Today also marks 71st anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China,” the foreign minister said in a tweet.

Bilawal said he was looking forward to meeting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi for in-depth discussions on Pakistan-China relations.

A Foreign Office statement issued before the foreign minister’s visit said Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and senior officials will be part of the delegation.

During the visit, Bilawal will hold extensive consultations with Yi, the statement said.

"The two leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and China," the Foreign Office said.

Fast-tracked progress on the transformational China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the flagship project of President Xi Jinping’s visionary Belt and Road Initiative will also feature in the discussions.

The two sides will also have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues.

"Foreign Minister Bilawal's visit will also coincide with the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China," the statement read.