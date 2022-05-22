10th-grade student kidnapped in Lahore

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, a 10th-grade student has been kidnapped by armed men in broad daylight in Lahore, it emerged on Sunday.



According to the police, the student, 17, was returning home along with his brother on a motorcycle when unidentified armed men stopped them in the Shadman area of Lahore. She was going home after appearing for her matric examination.

In the CCTV footage, the armed men could be seen stopping the duo, riding on a motorcycle and bundling the hijab-clad student into a white car. One of the kidnappers slapped her brother and then they fled the scene.

The police say they have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. The police said they were making efforts to trace the kidnappers and recover the girl.