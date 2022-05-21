NAB, NCA fail to prove corruption against me: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday told the special court (Central-I) in Lahore that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) failed to prove corruption of a single penny against him despite carrying out investigations for years.

PM Shehbaz Sharif made the remarks when he was called to the rostrum by the judge during the hearing of the Rs16 billion money-laundering case today.

The special court (Central-I) resumed hearing of the money-laundering case against PM Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz and three others today.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz appeared before the court. The father-son duo was accompanied by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah amid tight security around the court.

At the outset of today’s hearing, Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan complained that due to the security of the prime minister, others coming to the court had to suffer.

Replying to his complaint, PM Shehbaz mentioned that he has asked his security not to stop anybody. “I am appearing before the court in order to maintain its dignity and follow the laws of the country,” the premier added.

The presiding judge of the special court (Central-I) summoned the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and station house officer (SHO); however, both officials denied appearing in the court. At this, Justice Ijaz noted that the police do not adhere to the orders of the court.

‘Proven innocent in NCA’s investigations’

When the court asked PM Shehbaz to take the rostrum, the prime minister said that he would not have appeared before the court if he had committed a crime.

“On the orders of former prime minister Imran Khan, an investigation was conducted in Britain and I was proved innocent,” PM Shehbaz recalled, adding that he returned to Pakistan back in 2004 and wouldn’t have come back if he had black money.

Regarding the investigations conducted by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and National Crime Agency (NCA), he stated that the latter investigated the matter for nearly two years; however, they found nothing against him.

Earlier, the FIA's special court had issued an order that it will indict PM Shehbaz and CM Punjab Hamza on May 14; however, it was delayed as the newly appointed prosecutor sought time for preparation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the special court in Lahore had summoned the father-son duo for their indictment in the case last Saturday but it was deferred due to the premier's foreign tour.

PML-N demands suo motu notice of injustices against them

Talking to journalists outside the court, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah urged the court to take suo motu notice of injustices and cruelties carried out against them during the past four years.

“No notice was taken over detaining Rana Sanaullah in a death cell,” he complained, adding that nobody took notice of the statement issued by the former FIA chief Bashir Memon.

Speaking on the occasion, the interior minister demanded of CJP Umar Ata Bandial to take suo motu notice of the injustices against them during the tenure of PTI-led government.

Ban on transfer, postings

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has barred the authorities from making postings and transfers in high-profile cases. The directives from the top court came during the hearing of a suo moto case.



On Wednesday, CJP Ata Bandial took the notice of perceived interference in the "independence of the prosecution branch in the performance of its powers and duties for the investigation and prosecution of pending criminal matters involving persons in authority in the government".

The chief justice took notice of the perceived interference on the recommendations of a judge belonging to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the statement issued by the apex court had said.

The case

In December 2021, the FIA had submitted the challan against Shehbaz and Hamza before the special court for their alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs16 billion in the sugar scam case.

According to the FIA report submitted to the court, the investigation team has "detected 28 benami accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering of Rs16.3bn was committed during 2008-18. The FIA examined the money trail of 17,000 credit transactions."

The report added that the amount was kept in "hidden accounts" and given to Shehbaz in a personal capacity.

This amount (Rs16 billion) has nothing to do with the sugar business (of Shehbaz family), it claimed. The money received from the accounts of low-wage employees by Shehbaz was transferred outside Pakistan via hundi/hawala networks, ultimately destined for the beneficial use of his family members, the FIA had alleged.

"Eleven low-paid employees of the Sharif group who 'held and possessed' the laundered proceeds on behalf of the principal accused, are found guilty of facilitating money laundering. The three other co-accused of the Sharif group also actively facilitated the money laundering," the agency had said.