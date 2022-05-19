IED blast on military convoy martyrs soldier in South Waziristan

39-year-old Havaldar Muhammad Sanwar who was martyred in IED explosion on military convoy. — ISPR

A soldier was martyred after an improvised explosive device exploded on the military convoy in South Waziristan district, said the military’s media wing on Thursday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the explosion occurred on the military convoy in the general area Makeen in South Waziristan District.

The martyred soldier was identified as 39-year-old Havaldar Muhammad Sanwar, who hailed from Jehlum. Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area, said the ISPR.

In another statement, the ISPR said that one terrorist was killed in an intelligence based operation in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan District.

The military’s media wing said that the IBO was conducted on May 17 and the terrorist was gunned down during the exchange of fire.

“Killed terrorist was identified as terrorist Muhammad Altaf. Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist,” said the ISPR. It added that the Altaf was actively involved in “terrorist activities against security forces”.