PML-N’s Abid Sher Ali returns home after three years

PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali. Photo: File

LAHORE: PML-N senior leader Abid Sher Ali on Thursday returned home after a three-year self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom.

Sources privy to the matter said that Abid Sher Ali touched down at the Allama Iqbal International Airport today morning. He arrived in Lahore from London, where he spent around three years.

He will leave for his hometown in Faisalabad shortly, the sources added.

Abid Sher Ali had served as minister of state for power during ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s tenure. He departed for the UK after the PTI-led government came into power in the country.