PM Shahbaz Sharif likely to visit Karachi tomorrow

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. APP

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to arrive in Karachi on a day-long visit today, said well-placed sources.

During his stay in Karachi, PM Shehbaz Sharif will attend a Pakistan Navy’s ceremony and will meet Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Daily Jang reported.

Matters of mutual interest and the law and order situation in Karachi will be discussed during his meeting with the chief minister, the sources added.

A special meeting is also likely to be convened on the law and order situation in Karachi during the premier’s visit to the port city, said the sources privy to the matter.