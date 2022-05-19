PM Shahbaz Sharif likely to visit Karachi tomorrow

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to arrive in Karachi on a day-long visit today, said well-placed sources.
During his stay in Karachi, PM Shehbaz Sharif will attend a Pakistan Navy’s ceremony and will meet Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Daily Jang reported.
Matters of mutual interest and the law and order situation in Karachi will be discussed during his meeting with the chief minister, the sources added.
A special meeting is also likely to be convened on the law and order situation in Karachi during the premier’s visit to the port city, said the sources privy to the matter.
SC issues split decision, party calls for the resignation of PM Shehbaz Sharif and CM Punjab Hamza Shahbaz
SC says Article 63-A cannot be interpreted in isolation; no verdict issued on lifetime disqualification of dissident...
China plans to provide more quality teaching resources to meet needs of Pakistani students to learn Chinese language,...
"These psychotic young people have to be caught and put behind bars immediately!" says Wildlife official
"The timing for examination are revised with immediate effect and shall be observed as 8 am to 11 am," read a...
"The true value of the US dollar is not more than Rs170,” says Ishaq Dar