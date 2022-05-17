Two 'most wanted' TTP terrorists killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

— ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces have killed two "most wanted" terrorists belonging to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during a shootout in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said, “On night 16 / 17 May 2022, fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in general area Boya, North Waziristan District.”

During the intense exchange of fire, the ISPR said, two terrorists were killed by the security forces.

The statement said the killed terrorists were identified as terrorist commander Rasheed alias Jabir and Abdul Salam alias Chamtoo.

“Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists,” said the statement.

It added that the notorious militants remained actively involved in terrorist activities in the area.