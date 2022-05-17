Image provided by reporter

KARACHI: Despite the government's claims of taking stringent steps to curb cheating and secure distribution of examination papers, the question paper of ninth-grade computer studies was leaked on social media, Geo News reported.



The Science Group exam was scheduled to start at 9:30am but the questionnaire was leaked on social media at 9:15am, exposing the gaps in the board's safety mechanism.

According to the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK), more than 360,000 students have registered for the exam for ninth and tenth grades starting today for which 448 exam centres have been established in Karachi's 18 towns.

The Sindh government has imposed Section 144 in areas where examination centres are established and the use of the mobile phone has also been banned inside centres.

In the morning shift science group papers are being conducted while in the second shift general group papers are scheduled.