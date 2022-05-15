Suicide bombing martyrs three soldiers in North Waziristan: ISPR

Three personnel of security forces were martyred in a suicide attack in the Miran Shah area of North Waziristan, the Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a brief statement on Sunday.
The military's media wing said that three children also lost their lives in the attack.
According to ISPR, the martyred soldiers include Lance Hawaldar Zubair Qadir, Sipahi Uzair Asfat and Sipahi Qasim Maqsood.
More to follow...
The Lakki Marwat boy can be seen crying while hugging the former prime minister
Police say the nature of the blast is being probed
ISPR says imprudent comments made by politicians about Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Faiz Hameed are "very...
Justice Minallah remarked FIA or any other authority should inform journalists' organisations or PFUJ about case...
“When a player is brought into govt from cricket ground, this is what happens,” says Maryam Nawaz
President Alvi urges SC’s top judge to form judicial commission, chaired preferably by CJP himself, to conduct open...