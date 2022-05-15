Suicide bombing martyrs three soldiers in North Waziristan: ISPR

Pakistan Army soldiers man a security check-post. — AFP/File

Three personnel of security forces were martyred in a suicide attack in the Miran Shah area of North Waziristan, the Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a brief statement on Sunday.

The military's media wing said that three children also lost their lives in the attack.

According to ISPR, the martyred soldiers include Lance Hawaldar Zubair Qadir, Sipahi Uzair Asfat and Sipahi Qasim Maqsood.

