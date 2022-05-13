Explosion in Karachi's Saddar area kills one, injures 13

A blast in Karachi's Saddar area has killed one person and has left 13 people injured, Geo News reported Thursday.



Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Sharjeel Kharal said that the blast also damaged several cars and shattered the windows of nearby buildings, adding that the nature of the blast is being probed.

He added that the injured have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

An emergency has been imposed in all public hospitals of Karachi, while sources at the Jinnah Hospital said that the condition of four individuals is serious.

Hospital sources added that the people brought to the hospital have sustained injuries caused by ball-bearings.

According to the initial report submitted to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah upon his instructions, it is suspected that the explosive material was implanted in a motorcycle near a garbage dump, while the blast occurred near the United Bakery.

Meanwhile, sources told Geo News that a vehicle belonging to the Coast Guard was targetted as the vehicle was parked near the site of the blast.

Sources added that all the individuals in the vehicle, as well as the driver, are safe.

On the other hand, DIG South said that no specific vehicle or institution was targetted in the blast.

Condemnations start pouring in



Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, in a statement, condemned the blast and expressed grief over the loss of life. The PML-N leader also prayed for the early recovery of those injured.

