Bilawal vows to take Pakistan-China ties to new heights

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday vowed to take Pakistan-China friendly ties to new heights.

Speaking at the virtual meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Bilawal underscored his determination to inject fresh momentum into Pakistan-China bilateral strategic cooperative partnership and add new avenues to practical cooperation.

He said underlined that Pakistan was committed to high-quality development of CPEC and looked forward to fast-tracking key projects and accelerating industrial relocation to Pakistan, especially in CPEC Special Economic Zones.

During the meeting, Wang Yi extended felicitations to the foreign minister on the assumption of the office. Bilawal conveyed that Pakistan enjoyed unique and time-tested bonds with China and appreciated the measures taken by the two sides to strengthen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

The foreign minister thanked his counterpart for China’s firm support to Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and national development, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support to China on all issues of its core interest.

The foreign minister appreciated the transformational impact of CPEC on Pakistan’s infrastructure, energy, industrialisation, socio-economic development and improvement in the livelihoods of the people.

The two foreign ministers also discussed the evolving situation in the region and beyond, in particular the dire humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister also briefed on the gross human rights violations and serious situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

‘Perpetrators of KU suicide attack be brought to justice’

Condemning the terrorist attack on Karachi University in which three Chinese teachers lost their lives, the foreign minister underlined Pakistan’s firm resolve to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

He reiterated that Pakistan attached high importance to the safety and security of Chinese projects, nationals and institutions in Pakistan. The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact during the meeting.