'Pakistan's policy on trade with India hasn't changed,' says Ministry of Commerce

ISLAMABAD: There are not any changes made in Pakistan’s policy on trade with India, a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce said Wednesday.
The statement said that the commerce ministry managed the post of minister for trade and investment in New Delhi, India including 57 trade missions in 46 countries.
However, according to the ministry, the post of minister for trade and investment in New Delhi exists for more than two decades and does not have any connection with the operationalisation of trade with India or otherwise in the current context.
The current cycle for selection of trade and investment officers (TIOs), including in New Delhi, was initiated in December 2021 and the final recommendations of the interview board were sent to the Prime Minister’s Office on April 1, 2022, during the tenure of the previous government.
The present government has given the final approval to the recommendations of the previous government for the selection of 15 TIOs.
The appointment of a minister of trade and investment in New Delhi, therefore, may not be seen in the context of any relaxation of trade restrictions with India.
According to Indian media reports, Pakistan "had taken a U-turn" and will be working on restoring ties with India.
