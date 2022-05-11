Next budget will focus on education, youth: Ahsan Iqbal

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal. — PID/file

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that the upcoming budget will focus on the youth and education sector.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Iqbal said: “The government is prioritising the youth development in the incoming budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, as many initiatives are being considered for them.”

In the upcoming budget, the government would introduce multiple skills training projects for the youth to enable them to earn their livelihoods besides contributing to the country's productivity, he added.

The minister said the budget would enable youth to get more employment opportunities in the upcoming fiscal year, Radio Pakistan reported.

He maintained that the government will increase funds for higher education.