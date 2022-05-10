PM Shehbaz to meet Nawaz in London, 'big decision' on cards

PML-N supremo and ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif (left) with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif — his elder brother — in London as a "big decision" is expected following their meeting, according to Geo News.

Senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi — who is already in London — confirmed the visit, with sources saying that PM Shehbaz will likely leave for the visit tonight.

Ex-prime minister Abbasi said that PM Shehbaz and other party leaders had requested Nawaz to call a consultative meeting, but did not specify when the recently-elected premier would be reaching the English capital.

But in contradiction to Abbasi's statement, sources said PML-N supremo Nawaz had summoned an urgent meeting of the party's leadership in London.

According to the sources, Nawaz has to consult the party leadership over some important issues he has reservations over and the PML-N is expected to make a "big decision", which is why he rejected the proposal to have an online meeting.

The party sources further reported that during the meeting, a discussion regarding the strategy on the prices of petroleum products will be held with Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The discussion holds special importance as a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to begin talks with Pakistani officials on May 18 in Doha.

Moreover, decisions regarding power-sharing, the next general election, and the Punjab cabinet will also be taken during the meeting.

Last month, the PML-N supremo had met PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari — a key ally in the ruling coalition — in London to discuss ways forward after a "constitutional victory for democracy, the rule of law and supremacy of parliament".

The two leaders agreed to work closely to "repair the rot across the board," read a joint statement.