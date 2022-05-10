 
close
Tuesday May 10, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

CM Hamza Shehbaz removes Punjab advocate-general

Additional Attorney-General of Punjab Akhtar Javaid has been given the additional charge of position temporarily

By Web Desk
May 10, 2022
Former advocate general of Punjab Ahmed Awais. Photo: Twitter/@QlcLahore
Former advocate general of Punjab Ahmed Awais. Photo: Twitter/@QlcLahore  

LAHORE: In an abrupt move, newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Monday removed Advocate General of Punjab Ahmed Awais from his post.

According to a summary issued by the Punjab Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department, “The government has desired to remove Mr.Ahmad Awais, Advocate General, Punjab with immediate effect.

CM Hamza Shehbaz removes Punjab advocate-general

Ahmed Awais was appointed as the Punjab AG on July 29, 2020 by the PTI-led government. Meanwhile, Additional Attorney-General of Punjab Akhtar Javaid has been given the additional charge of the advocate general temporarily. He will work on the post till the appointment of a new advocate general.

Awais is a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court and has previously also served as the advocate-general in the province from 2018 to 2019.

Back then, he resigned after contempt proceedings were initiated against him by a Lahore High Court bench during a hearing into the case of Model Town.

Awais was again appointed to the post in 2020. He has also served as the president of the Lahore High Court Bar Association.