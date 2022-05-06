US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulates Bilawal Bhutto on becoming foreign minister

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (L) and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken. — AFP

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari confirmed that United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken called him on Friday to congratulate him on assuming office.

Bhutto confirmed the news via Twitter and thanked his American counterpart for the wishes.

According to the tweet, during the phone call, they exchanged their views on multiple aspects of diplomacy, including strengthening the mutually beneficial and broad-based relationship between Pakistan and the United States.



The two leaders also spoke about the promotion of peace and security in the country as well as the region, at large.

According to the tweet, the leaders also vowed to engage in a mutually respectful way moving forward.

Bhutto had taken oath as the country's youngest foreign minister on April 27, breaking the records earlier set by his grandfather and a party leader.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath to the Oxford-educated PPP chairman, who is 33 years, seven months, and six days of age — a development that came after much delay and deliberation.