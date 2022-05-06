US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulates Bilawal Bhutto on becoming foreign minister

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari confirmed that United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken called him on Friday to congratulate him on assuming office.
Bhutto confirmed the news via Twitter and thanked his American counterpart for the wishes.
According to the tweet, during the phone call, they exchanged their views on multiple aspects of diplomacy, including strengthening the mutually beneficial and broad-based relationship between Pakistan and the United States.
The two leaders also spoke about the promotion of peace and security in the country as well as the region, at large.
According to the tweet, the leaders also vowed to engage in a mutually respectful way moving forward.
Bhutto had taken oath as the country's youngest foreign minister on April 27, breaking the records earlier set by his grandfather and a party leader.
President Arif Alvi administered the oath to the Oxford-educated PPP chairman, who is 33 years, seven months, and six days of age — a development that came after much delay and deliberation.
PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry says incumbent govt is accusing Farah Khan as "they don't have anything else to blame PTI for"
Shahbaz Gill claims road accident a "murder attempt"
'Emerging Pakistan' campaign featuring pictures of Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will...
The incident comes ahead of an appeals trial on June 15 involving dozens of members of the Golden Dawn group
“We are with the Afghan people in this difficult hour and will provide them every possible assistance," says PM...
Court has said that my statement about Naz Shah MP was my expression of an opinion, says Dr Chohan after winning case