Justice should be ensured while probing Shahbaz Gill's accident: PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: All requirements of justice should be ensured during the probe of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill's car accident, a statement issued by Prime Minister's office on Thursday said.
The former special assistant to ex-prime minister Imran Khan sustained minor injuries as his vehicle turned turtle after being allegedly hit by another car on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway earlier in the day.
PM Shehbaz Sharif ordered an inquiry into the accident that left the PTI leader injured.
A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said that all requirements of justice should be ensured during the investigation.
PM Shehbaz expressed sympathy and regret over Gill and his associates' injuries and directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical aid to them.
Meanwhile, motorway police said that the driver of the car fled after he bumped into Gill's car. They said that the suspect will be traced soon, adding that a team, comprising motorway officials, is investigating the matter.
Gill was travelling to Islamabad from Lahore, and according to motorway police officials, the accident took place near Khanqah Dogran.
Earlier, a spokesperson of the motorway police said that there was no evidence of involvement of any other vehicle.
Sources said that the accident took place due to the negligence and carelessness of the driver.
Terming the accident a “murder attempt”, Gill said his car was chased and deliberately hit “under a plot.”
“I am standing by [Imran] Khan and will continue to do… I want to tell the nation that they will also attack Khan. They will try to silence us at all costs,” he wrote on Twitter.
“External conspirators, its local handlers and traitors know that [Imran] Khan and his party members will not remain silent,” he said, adding that they will expose everyone.
