'Imported govt would fall if few members detach from it': Sheikh Rasheed

Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad. — AFP/ file

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League Chairman and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Thursday said that the "imported" government would fall if PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Saalik Hussain, Tariq Bashir Cheema or a few members from BAP, MQM-P or Grand Democratic Alliance were to detach themselves from it.



Addressing journalists in Rawalpindi, Rasheed said that "the imported government rose to power with a difference of two votes in the National Assembly after Shehbaz Sharif resorted to bootlicking."

According to the politician, he and former prime minister Imran Khan were aware of the "meetings" PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif held in London.

Rasheed went on to say that institutions alone shouldn't be blamed and asked those, who are holding the establishment responsible for Imran Khan's ouster, to stop doing so.

"The army is a great institution of Pakistan which has sacrificed a lot," he said.

Rasheed went on to say that he had predicted that the PTI-led government would have a difficult time in the month of March.